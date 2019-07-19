Q2 2019 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this webcasted conference call following the publication of Nobia's second quarter results earlier today. I am Tobias Norrby, recently joined Nobia as Head of Investor Relations. The presentation today will be conducted by our CEO, Mr. Morten Falkenberg; and our CFO, Mr. Kristoffer Ljungfelt. And as usual, there will be time for questions after the presentation.



By that, I would like to hand over to you, Morten.



Morten Falkenberg - Nobia AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thanks a lot, Tobias. If we look at the highlights for Q2, first of all, a good net sales development. Organic growth of minus 1%, that is actually better when -- and Kristoffer will talk about that, if you take into account both the Easter and the Norema conversion. Gross margin, slightly lower, also Norema conversion. The result of the weaker winter sales we had in the U.K. in the retail sales and also the structural