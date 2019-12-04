Dec 04, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody. This is Jon Sintorn speaking, and joining me for this telephone conference is also Kristoffer Ljungfelt.



This is obviously a very interesting time and exciting time and an exciting announcement that we did this morning that we are going to invest in a highly automized factory with improved capacity in order to facilitate growth opportunities and flexibility.



After quite long period of numerous investigations and analysis, we've come to the conclusion to build a new factory in JÃ¶nkÃ¶ping where the volumes today from Tidaholm and also the HTH volume from Ãlgod regarding -- the HTH volumes for Sweden and Norway, currently produced in Ãlgod, will be placed. And one of the reasons -- one of the backgrounds to that is that, during an upturn that we've had, most factories are kind of hitting the ceiling, are close to running at full capacity. And for us, going forward with a growth agenda, we need -- simply need to create in a good way, modern, automized, efficient,