Q4 2019 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Nobia's Fourth Quarter 2019 Results. I'm Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations. We will follow the usual format today and start off with a short presentation by our CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn; and our CFO, Mr. Kristoffer Ljungfelt, and then we will open up for a Q&A session.



With that, I hand the word over to you, Jon.



Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Hello, everybody. I am happy to share some highlights for the fourth quarter of '19. So our income and margin was on par with prior year's fourth quarter, and that is during a continued market volatility and good to see that we had margin improvements in the Nordics and organic revenue growth in the U.K. on the back of our trade efforts.



We've taken some significantly important strategic steps and probably the biggest one in a very long time was obviously the fantastic announcement of