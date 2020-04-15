Preliminary Q1 2020 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Nobia Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Tobias Norrby.



Please begin your meeting.



Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this Nobia update on our preliminary results for the first quarter 2020 that we published yesterday and the latest development regarding the coronavirus impact.



But before we start, it's important to notice that the numbers we present are preliminary and unaudited for the first quarter. And they may be subject to change up until the release of the Q1 report, which we expect to publish on the 4th of May. And we'd like to start by giving you some highlights on the development and trading since start of the coronavirus outbreak.



And with that, I hand over to our President and CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn.



Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. And thank you, everybody,