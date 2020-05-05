Q1 2020 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Nobia's Q1 2020 results that we preannounced already back on April 14.



We will go the usual way today, start with the presentation by our President and CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn. And then Kristoffer Ljungfelt, our CFO, will dig into the numbers. And then we will have a Q&A session at the end.



With that, over to you, Jon.



Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Tobias. Welcome, everybody, for this call. Looking at the first quarter of 2020, this is a very strange year. You already seen, as Tobias said, we have already released our preliminary numbers. And as you've seen on the report, this is very much in line with the preliminary report that we released.



Looking at Slide #2, highlights for the first quarter. Obviously, health is paramount, health and safety first. We've taken significant measures to make sure that we create a safe