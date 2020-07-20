Q2 2020 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Nobia's second quarter results. I am Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations at Nobia. The presentation today will be conducted by our President and CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn; before our CFO, Kristoffer Ljungfelt, will dig into the financial details of the report.



With that, I hand over to you, Jon.



Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Tobias, and again, good afternoon, and welcome, everybody, for this call with regards to the second quarter results for Nobia. And needless to say, this quarter has been challenging and unpredictable in an unprecedented way. I think you've heard -- probably heard several calls on the same topic, but it's worthwhile to