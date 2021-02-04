Q4 2020 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Nobia Q4 report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Tobias Norrby, Head of IR. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Thank you, and welcome, everyone calling into this presentation where we will give you some more details on our Q4 numbers that we already preannounced some 3 weeks ago. We will do it the usual way. We will start with an overview by our President and CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn; and then our CFO, Mr. Kristoffer Ljungfelt will dig into all of the financial details. And with that, I hand the word over to you. Jon?



Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Tobias. Good morning, everybody. I hope you're all healthy and safe in these strange times. And let me start -- before going into the highlights of the fourth quarter, let me start by thanking everybody for the 2020 and all their hard work and all the difficulties and