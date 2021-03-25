Nobia AB Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Welcome to the Nobia Capital Markets Day, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I am Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations here at Nobia. We are really looking forward to spending the next couple of hours with you presenting the Nobia group and the opportunities we see in our Tomorrow Together strategy.



Before we start, just a couple of practicalities. Health and safety is, of course, always important. So please make sure you know the safety routines for wherever you are located. Questions, we will round off the day with a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



So we have a great lineup for you today. You will hear our President and CEO, Jon Sintorn, taking us through an introduction of Nobia and the Tomorrow Together strategy. Kristoffer Ljungfelt is our CFO. He will guide you through the kitchen market and some key group financials before Ole DalsbÃ¸ and Dan Carr walks you through our 2 largest regions, the Nordics and the U.K., respectively, and some of their important initiatives within our