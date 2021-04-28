Q1 2021 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good afternoon, everybody, and again, welcome to this call. Some highlights from this first quarter, and starting off, I must say that this is quite a good quarter. I think this provides a really good start to the year. And we are, in that sense, I think in a good place to continue prepare the company for the rest of the year.



So we had growth and