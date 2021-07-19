Q2 2021 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Nobia Q2 report 2021. (Operator Instructions) And today, I'm pleased to present Tobias Norrby, Head of IR. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and very welcome to our presentation of Nobia's second quarter results. The presentation today will be done by our CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn; and our CFO, Mr. Kristoffer Ljungfelt. And with that short introduction, I hand it over to you, Jon.



Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Tobias, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for making the time to listening to this call. Let me start by going to Page #2, sharing some highlights during the second quarter.



We had a strong rebound in sales and earnings, and we're now back to group sales being in line with 2019. With that said, also having the Nordics and Central Europe ahead of that and growing versus '19. We had solid earnings