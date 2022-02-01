Q4 2021 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Nobia Fourth Quarter Report 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present Tobias Norrby, Head of IR. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Thank you, and thank you, everyone for calling into this Q4 2021 results presentation by Nobia. We will go the usual way today, starting off with an overview by our President and CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn. And then Mr. Kristoffer Ljungfelt, our CFO, will dive into some of the financials.



And for COVID reasons today, we are in different places over here just so that you know that.



With that, Jon, please go ahead.



Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Tobias. Good morning, everybody. Let's start with Slide # -- or the first slide, which is Slide #2, talking about some highlights from last year, 2021, some major events.



And the talking point is a very positive one. We