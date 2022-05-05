Q1 2022 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator


Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for calling this -- into this presentation of Nobia's Q1 2022 results. We will do it the usual way today, starting with an overview by our President, Mr. Jon Sintorn before our CFO, Mr. Kristoffer Ljungfelt, will fill in with all of the financial details.
With that, I hand the floor over to you, Jon.
Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Tobias, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for calling in. So starting this presentation, for the first quarter of 2022, we start as usual with a slide presenting the highlights for the first quarter of this year.
So what we've had is a continued organic growth across our markets on the back
