Q2 2022 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Nobia Second Quarter Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Tobias Norrby, Head of IR. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Thank you and thank you, everyone, for calling into this presentation of Nobia's second quarter results. And once again, our apologies for the delay today. And we will do it the way we usually do it, so meaning starting with an overview by our President and CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn; and then, Mr. Kristoffer Ljungfelt, our CFO, will dig into all of the financial details.



So with that introduction, please Jon, go ahead.



Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Tobias, and welcome, everybody. That said, I will start with some general highlights for the business in the quarter and updates of some of our strategic initiatives, and then Kristoffer will run through some more details in the regions.



The