Nov 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nobia Third Quarter Report 2022 Webcast Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
And now I'd like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR
Good morning, again, and thank you, and welcome, everyone, to this Q3 conference call for Nobia's quarterly results. We will do it in the usual way. Our CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn, will start with an overview of the past quarter. And then our CFO, Mr. Kristoffer Ljungfelt, will dig into some of the financial details.
And with those words, Jon, please go ahead.
Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Tobias. And once again, good morning, everyone, and thank you for calling in on this third quarter update. Slide #2, the first one with some
Q3 2022 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...