Q3 2022 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nobia Third Quarter Report 2022 Webcast Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



And now I'd like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good morning, again, and thank you, and welcome, everyone, to this Q3 conference call for Nobia's quarterly results. We will do it in the usual way. Our CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn, will start with an overview of the past quarter. And then our CFO, Mr. Kristoffer Ljungfelt, will dig into some of the financial details.



And with those words, Jon, please go ahead.



Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Tobias. And once again, good morning, everyone, and thank you for calling in on this third quarter update. Slide #2, the first one with some