Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nobia Q1 Report 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tobias Norrby. Please go ahead.
Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR
Very good. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for calling into this Nobia Q1 2023 results presentation. I have with me today, of course, our CEO, Mr. Jon Sintorn; and our Acting CFO, Mr. Henrik Skogsfors. We will start with Mr. Jon Sintorn, starting with an overview of the quarter before Henrik digs into some of the financial details.
And with that, I hand the word over to you, Jon.
Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Tobias. And good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. So for the first quarter, on a high level, we see market demand further soften with the
Q1 2023 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...