Q2 2023 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB(publ)-Head of IR
Thank you. And welcome, everyone, to this presentation of Nobia's Q2 results. And apologies for the small delay, had some technical issues. The presentation today will be conducted by Mr. Jon Sintorn, our CEO; and Mr. Henrik Skogsfors, our CFO. And with that short introduction, I hand over to you, Jon.
Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Tobias. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. So for the second quarter, on a high level, we see market demand further soften with macro fundamentals hampering consumer as well as the project segment. So the organic growth in the quarter came in at minus 13% for the group.
Jul 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
