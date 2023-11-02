Q3 2023 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nobia Q3 Report 2023 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session, to ask a question during the session, (Operator Instructions), please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tobias Norrby. Please go ahead.



Tobias Norrby - Nobia AB - IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for calling in today. And our apologies for the little technical delay, and my name is Tobias Norrby, Investor Relations. The presentation today of our Q3 results will be done by Mr. Jon Sintorn, our CEO. and the financial details will be covered by Henrik Skogsfors, our CFO. And with that, we start so.



Jon Sintorn - Nobia AB - CEO



Yeah, and good morning, everyone. And thank you again for joining the call today. Over to slide 2, the Nobia Group highlights of Q3. We delivered a positive