Q4 2019 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO, Co-Founder
And now we are good to go. So my name is Jussi TÃ¤htinen. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Nitro Games.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, Co-Founder
I am Antti, Co-Founder, CSO. Together, we've been running the company since 2007.
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO, Co-Founder
Yeah, and it's been quite a while. Let's begin the presentation. So next slide, please.
So here in Nitro Games, we do mobile games. We have 35 people here in Finland in two studios, focusing on mid-core, free-to-play mobile games. And what we're all about, building these experiences on mobile. And our task and challenge at the moment, which we are focusing on for this year, is to have a scalable play game. And we will talk more about that later on in the presentation.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, Co-Founder
Few words about
