Q1 2020 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - MD, CEO



Hey, it's Jussi here from Nitro Games and also with me is --.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer and co-Founder



Antti, Good morning.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - MD, CEO



Good morning. And as you can probably see -- you cannot really see us. Business due to the coronavirus, we are today going to be audio only, but you will get to see the presentation, of course.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer and co-Founder



Welcome.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - MD, CEO



Welcome.



So what we have on the agenda today is to go through the latest and greatest from Nitro, which just released our Q1 report earlier this morning. So let's start going through what's been happening earlier this year.



Next slide, please. We at Nitro games, we are 35 professionals who focus on free-to-play