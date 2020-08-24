Q2 2020 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / NTS GMT
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder
Good morning (spoken in Finnish) HyvÃ¤Ã¤ huomenta. Welcome to the Nitro Games' first half-year report 2020. And my name is Jussi TÃ¤htinen. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Nitro Games.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, Co-Founder
Hi, my name is Antti. Good morning on my behalf also. I'm a Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, together with Jussi; also a Board Member.
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder
Indeed. We have a lot to talk about today. So to save your precious time, let's move forward.
Our ambition is to become a household name in the category of shooter games. And this is something where we focus exclusively. So Nitro Games produces shooter games on mobile phones. And that's what we do.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, Co-Founder
Because we've been following and being in
