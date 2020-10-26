Q3 2020 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder



Good morning. (Spoken in Finnish) Greetings from Kotka, Finland. It's Jussi TÃ¤htinen here, the CEO and Co-Founder of Nitro Games.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member & Co-Founder



Good morning. It's also Antti, proud Co-Founder with Jussi and Chief Strategy Officer here.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder



And today, we're delivering you our status update from Nitro in the form of an interim report for the third quarter 2020.



The vision of Nitro Games is to become a household name in the category of shooter games. And basically, what this vision means for us is that Nitro seeks to focus heavily on shooter games on mobile. We're exploring different type of shooter games on mobile. And based on the latest progression we've seen on the market; we believe that this is definitely the right way to go for Nitro.



