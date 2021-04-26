Q1 2021 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO



Hello. Good morning.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer



Good morning.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO



(Spoken in Finnish) It's Jussi and Antti here again, and we are well on our way to the second quarter of the year. So it's time to recap the first quarter. And I think, in a nutshell, it was a great start of the year.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer



It was.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO



There was tons of actions and activities that happened during the first quarter here in Nitro. So we'd better get started.



Before we go into all the new stuff, just as a quick reminder to all of you new shareholders, perhaps, what we are and what we do. Nitro Games is a mobile games company. So we're all about this stuff. And we're a Finnish company, two