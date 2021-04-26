Apr 26, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO
Hello. Good morning.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer
Good morning.
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO
(Spoken in Finnish) It's Jussi and Antti here again, and we are well on our way to the second quarter of the year. So it's time to recap the first quarter. And I think, in a nutshell, it was a great start of the year.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer
It was.
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO
There was tons of actions and activities that happened during the first quarter here in Nitro. So we'd better get started.
Before we go into all the new stuff, just as a quick reminder to all of you new shareholders, perhaps, what we are and what we do. Nitro Games is a mobile games company. So we're all about this stuff. And we're a Finnish company, two
Q1 2021 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
