Q2 2021 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - Co-founder & CEO



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Co-founder, Member of the Board, CSO



Greetings from Nitro Games. I'm Jussi TÃ¤htinen, the CEO and Co-founder. And with me today, I have --



I'm Antti Villanen, another Co-founder and CSO.



Indeed, indeed. And we are here to deliver you an update about what's cooking in the world of Nitro after a fantastic summer and our first half-year report that we just put out. So without further ado, let's get on with it.



Just as a quick recap, if you're new to Nitro games, we are a Finnish mobile games company. We do free-to-play mobile games,