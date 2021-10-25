Q3 2021 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder



(spoken in foreign language) I'm Jussi TÃ¤htinen, the CEO and Co-Founder of Nitro Games.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder



And I'm Antti Villanen, the CSO and Co-Founder and Board member of Nitro Games.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder



Indeed, indeed. And this is our webcast for the third quarter 2021. So welcome.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder



It's been a pretty good quarter. So we