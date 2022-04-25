Q1 2022 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer



Good morning.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO



(Spoken in Finnish) It's Jussi and Antti here again from Nitro Games delivering you guys our Q1 interim report.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer



That is this morning's agenda.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO



Yes, yes, and in general, it's getting pretty good. Summer is coming, and so on. And we've had a great run so far this year. So lots of good stuff coming up today.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer



Exactly. It was, indeed, a best start of the year.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO



(Multiple speakers) Yeah, I think in almost 15 years of our history, so good times.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer

