Aug 22, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - Co-Founder & CEO
Hello, hello. Good morning, good morning.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Board Member, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer
Good morning. It's us.
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - Co-Founder & CEO
Yes, yes. It's your boys, Jussi and --
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Board Member, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer
Antti.
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - Co-Founder & CEO
Yes. So I'm Jussi TÃ¤htinen, the CEO and Co-Founder of Nitro Games. And --
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Board Member, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer
I'm Antti Villanen, Chief Strategies Officer and a Board Member here, together with Jussi. It's been hot summer.
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - Co-Founder & CEO
Q2 2022 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...