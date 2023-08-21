Q2 2023 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder



Good morning.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, & Co-Founder



Gomorron.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder



Huomenta, and welcome to our webcast.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, & Co-Founder



I'm back.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder



Yes, yes.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, & Co-Founder



Last time, you had a great guest here.



Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder



Actually, last time I was alone; that was in July. Yeah.



Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, &