Aug 21, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder
Good morning.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, & Co-Founder
Gomorron.
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder
Huomenta, and welcome to our webcast.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, & Co-Founder
I'm back.
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder
Yes, yes.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, & Co-Founder
Last time, you had a great guest here.
Jussi TÃ¤htinen - Nitro Games Oyj - CEO & Co-Founder
Actually, last time I was alone; that was in July. Yeah.
Antti Villanen - Nitro Games Oyj - Chief Strategy Officer, Board Member, &
Q2 2023 Nitro Games Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 21, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
