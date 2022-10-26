Q3 2022 Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is [Tagusnioto] and I will be moderating this session.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actually some may differ materially due to variety of factors.



On the call with me this afternoon is Ibu Lani Darmawan, our President Director; Pak Lee Kai Kwong, our Strategy Finance & SP APM Director; Pak John Simon, our Treasury and Capital Market Director; we have Pak Pandji Djajanegara, our Sharia Banking Director; Pak Rusly Johannes, our Business Banking Director; Pak Henky Sulistyo, our Risk Management Director; and Pak Noviady Wahyudi, our Consumer Banking Director.



We will begin to this session with a presentation from our CEO, Ibu Lani Darmawan, who will start with some remarks about the company's progress and results. And then our CFO, Pak Lee Kai Kwong will provide a more detailed review