Q4 2023 MeridianLink Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to MeridianLink's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode after the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Gianna Rotellini. Gianna, please go ahead.
Gianna Rotellini - MeridianLink, Inc. - IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to MeridianLink's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close today. With me today are Meridian lending's, Chief Executive Officer, Nicolaas Vlok; Chief Financial Officer, Sean Blitchok; and President, Go To Market, Chris Maloof.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's conference call will include forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and
