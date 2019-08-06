Q2 2019 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Michael Schneider - NORMA Group SE - CFO & Interim Chairman of the Management Board



Yes. So thank you very much for handing over to me. Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to the Q2 conference call of NORMA Group, and it's a pleasure for me to welcome you. Let me perhaps introduce into that meeting a little bit different as we did that in the past because we have a different, let's say, group here now presenting the Q2 figures and information to you. You all know that Bernd Kleinhens, our colleague in the Management Board and CEO of NORMA Group, left NORMA Group end of July by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board. I take over on an interim basis, the CEO function from Bernd Kleinhens on an interim basis additionally to