Q1 2020 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Michael Schneider - NORMA Group SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Well, thank you very much for the introduction. Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to our conference call and Q&A session for the Q1 2020. And I'm personally very happy to be back in the team here at NORMA Group after my COVID-19 infection. And I hope that you and your families all are healthy and protected against that virus.



Today, in that conference, we will lead you through the presentation and the Q&A. We means Andreas TrÃ¶sch and myself. Andreas is Head of Investor Relation, Group Communications and Corporate Responsibility of NORMA Group. And together with Andreas, we will lead you through that presentation and the Q&A session.



I started with a remark on the coronavirus, and this is also a very important topic for the developments, of course, at NORMA Group. And then so far, we put together on the first page of the presentation, and I'll go to Page 2, effect and figures in the Q1 regarding COVID-19 and market update before we come to some figures. And if you look on that Page 2, we have a