Q2 2020 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Michael Schneider - NORMA Group SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our quarter 2 2020 call. Together with me today is Andreas Trsch.
Andreas TrÃ¶sch - NORMA Group SE - VP of IR, Communications & Corporate Responsibility
Hello.
Michael Schneider - NORMA Group SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Quarter 2 and even the whole first half year of 2020 is a very exceptional half year. It's characterized by a crisis, by an infection by corona with a lot of negative implications on social life and also on economy. But we also see from the business side some positive signals, and I'm sure we will touch it later on.
If I start with an overview on Page 2 of our presentation that we sent out and put on our homepage, we see that in Q2 2020, we have EUR 191.5 million in sales versus EUR 289 million last year, which means we are 33.8% down versus last year. And out of this EUR 191 million of sales, we have an adjusted EBITA of negative minus EUR
