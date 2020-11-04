Q3 2020 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Michael Schneider - NORMA Group SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, also welcome from my side, from our side, to our Q3 2020 analyst call. And today, I'm here together also with Annette Stieve. Annette Stieve is our new CFO since October 1. And then so far, we are complete in the management board since October. And of course, we all are happy to have Annette on board.



And maybe as we have a special situation, I hand over briefly to Annette so that she also can say welcome to you all.



Annette Stieve - NORMA Group SE - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Michael. Thank you. Yes, hello all together. My name is Annette Stieve. Well, I joined this company since a month now, which was pretty interesting.



Maybe a few words to my background. I spent 21 years with one of the biggest automotive suppliers in the world, the Faurecia Group. There, I ended up at the end in the position CFO responsible for Northeast Europe, which was at that point of time, the biggest footprint.



I went then over to