Full Year 2020 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas TrÃ¶sch - NORMA Group SE - VP of IR, Communications & Corporate Responsibility



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Analysts and Investors Conference 2021. I'm here together with our CEO, Dr. Michael Schneider; and also with our CFO, Annette Stieve. This year, as you are all aware, things are different due to the pandemic, we are still not able to meet in person. So for this reason and in addition to the telephone conference that we usually offer, we also offer today a ZOOM link where you can see us in addition to hearing us. Speaking about the pandemic, just to let you know, we all have been tested prior to this event, and the doctors gave us the green light.



Just some housekeeping facts, First, Michael and Annette will lead you through the presentation. This will take roughly 45 minutes. After this, there will be plenty of time to answer all your questions. If you want to ask questions, please dial in by phone. There is technically no possibility to ask questions via ZOOM. So please dial in by phone as usual, and then after