Q1 2021 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Michael Schneider - NORMA Group SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to NORMA Group's Analyst Conference Call Q1 2021. I will give, together with my colleague Annette Stieve, our CFO, an overview on the development in the first quarter. And of course, we then are happy to take your questions.



Overall, looking on the Page 2 of the distributed presentation, Facts & Figures, overall, in view of the still critical crisis situation, we had a good Q1 2021. We are overall well on track, and we will give couple of comments on that.



If you look on the sales growth in the first quarter, we grew our sales by 13% to a level of EUR 286 million, which is an organic growth of 17.8% and an organic -- or excuse me, a currency effect of 4.9%. We generated, out of these EUR 286 million of sales, an adjusted EBITA of nearly EUR 40 million, EUR 39.5 million, which is an increase of more than 45% and an EBITA margin -- EBITA margin adjusted of 13.8%.



We steadily go to a more, let's say, common figure, adjusted EBIT. Adjusted EBIT is at nearly EUR