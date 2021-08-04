Q2 2021 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Michael Schneider - NORMA Group SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our analyst conference call quarter 2 2021. The overall economy situation, if you look in the daily press is still in a certain crisis mode. We can read of corona, logistics, capacities, shortages of materials, semiconductor, steel, et cetera. In view of all that -- in view of that overall economic situation, we had a very good Q2 2021 as NORMA Group. Sales were up by 47%. So that we reached a sales level of EUR 281.7 million. And this also means that we are only slightly below the pre-crisis level of quarter 2 2019. We generated an adjusted EBITA out of these nearly EUR 282 million or 13.6%, which is EUR 38 million. And in terms of EBIT, we generated an EBIT margin of 12.8%, meaning EUR 36 million of EBIT. We had also a strong cash situation. We generated a strong net operating cash flow, EUR 36.8 million. And we also improved our balance sheet for the -- with an equity ratio of 42.7%. Net debt going to EUR 352 million and leverage of 2.0 instead of 3.4 end of 2020.



We had our Annual