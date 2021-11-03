Q3 2021 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



conference call of NORMA Group SE regarding the presentation of the Q3 2021 interim statement.



Michael Schneider - NORMA Group SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Yes. Thank you very much for the introduction. A warm welcome from my side to our Q3 Analyst Call 2021. Today with me is Andreas TrÃ¶sch, our Vice President, Investor Relations, Communications and Corporate Responsibility. And Andreas will take the finance part today as Annette Stieve, our CFO, unfortunately, is ill today with a cold. And so far, our best wishes to Annette to recover soon.



Maybe a short overview on Q3 financials. It is Page 2 of our presentation. In Q3, our sales were up by 8%, which means EUR 265.7 million, while we had in the previous year Q3, EUR 246 million. And out of this EUR 265.7 million, we generated an adjusted EBITA of EUR 24.7 million,