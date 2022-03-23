Q4 2021 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Norma Group's analyst conference 2022. Last year March analyst conference, we mentioned that an exceptional crisis year is behind us. With 2021, we had another crisis year, and I'm, of course, very happy to welcome you all to our today's conference, not in person -- unfortunately, not in person but remotely.



What was NORMA Group's development in 2021. I refer to Page 2 of our presentation that we distributed in terms of key figures. Our sales in 2021 were at roughly EUR 1.1 billion. This is an organic growth of 16.2%. And based on this EUR 1.1 billion of sales, we increased our adjusted EBIT