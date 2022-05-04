Q1 2022 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



conference call of NORMA Group SE.



May I now hand you over to Dr. Michael Schneider, CEO. Please go ahead.



Michael Schneider - NORMA Group SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Yes, thank you very much for the introduction. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to NORMA Group's Analyst Conference Q1 2022.



What about NORMA Group's start into 2022? And I refer to our presentation, Page 2, where we give an overview about the key figures. In Q2, we generated sales of EUR 304 million, which is an increase of 6.3% and an organic growth of 2.2% versus Q1 2021. We generated out of these EUR 304 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 30 million, which is a decrease of 17.8%. As you see in that decrease also the impact of supply shortages and higher raw material costs.



With this EUR 30 million, EBIT margin was at 10%, and out of that double-digit EBIT margin, we had a net operating cash flow of EUR 16.7 million negative,