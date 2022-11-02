Q3 2022 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Michael Schneider - NORMA Group SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our analyst call Q3 2022. Overall, we grew in Q3 amid a turbulent market environment. We had sales that increased the net sales by 19.9% to EUR 318.6 million, which reflects an organic growth of 10.3%. We generated an adjusted EBIT in Q3 2022 of EUR 27 million, which increased by 18.3% at a margin of -- EBIT margin of 8.5% versus Q3 2021 of 8.6%.



We had a net operating cash flow in Q3 of minus EUR 3.8 million and an equity ratio of 45.7% which improved slightly versus end of last year. We have net debt of nearly EUR 400 million, EUR 396.6 million. And the leverage at the end of September 2022 at 2.5, based on a solid maturity profile with next larger refinancing in 2026, which we will see later on.



Going to Page 3 of our presentation regarding the top line development, we see that the increase in net sales by 19.9% to EUR 318.6 million in top line. The organic growth of 10.3% in Q3 shows a strong performance, especially in Americas and EMEA. The EJT sales increased to EUR 181