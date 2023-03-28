Q4 2022 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Miguel Angel Lopez Borrego - NORMA Group SE - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Welcome to everyone. This is Miguel Lopez speaking from Maintal. Very happy to have you here. Let's start the results presentation -- the company generated group sales of EUR 1.243 million (sic) [EUR 1,243 million] in 2022, corresponding to 13.8% increase over the previous year. Organic sales growth amounted to 7.1%. And here with a pricing policy implemented by NORMA Group, very strongly in the year 2022, we will come later to more details in order to cushion the impact of inflation. Positive currency effects from the strong U.S. dollar also made a significant contribution to growth. And all the 3 business regions, also which we will see later in more detail, made a contribution -- a positive contribution to
