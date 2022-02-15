Q4 2021 Nordic Halibut AS Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Edvard Henden

Nordic Halibut AS - CEO

* Kenneth Meyer

Nordic Halibut AS - CFO

* Atle Jacobsen

Nordic Halibut AS - Chief Commercial Officer



=====================

Kenneth Meyer - Nordic Halibut AS - CFO



Yes. So welcome to Nordic Hallibut's webcast for Q4 2021. We will shed light on some key highlights for the fourth quarter and also give you an update on the financial situation for the company. Thereafter, our CCO, Atle Jacobsen, will give you a market update.



And finally, our CEO, Edvard Henden, will give you the outlook for Nordic Halibut and also give you some insights to our growth plan towards 2030. We appreciate you taking time to listen into this webcast and hope to give you valuable insights to our fourth quarter and also a better understanding of our growth plan going forward.



The fourth quarter has historically been a strong quarter in terms of demand and high price levels. This trend