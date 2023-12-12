Note AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Johannes Lind Widestam Note AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Matthias, and also very welcome to everyone that has taken the time to come and visit us today Also very welcome to everyone on the web. It's, we will, you can see all the event. You can also send in questions as always. We will run two Q&A sessions. After me, I will run some part of my presentation, then we will have our Managing Director, Karin Nicholas on stage to present a little bit about what we are doing in two spin and how that is progressing.



Then I will be back again and end the day with some of our updated financial and sustainability targets for the group. Then we will end the day with a Q&A session. Before we start, I think, I will have a brief introduction to Note. We had some shorter one on the movie we saw. But before we go in there, I would like to just make a few comments on yesterday evening's news that we were introduced to the market.



And for us, it's like we have at the since, I started in 2018, we have had a continuous growth. We had have had