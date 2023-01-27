Q4 2022 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Henrik EssÃ©n - Nordic Paper Holding AB - Head of IR and Strategy



Thank you very much. Warm welcome to this presentation of the interim report for the fourth quarter 2022 and the full year's results for Nordic Paper. Today, we will hear a presentation from Anita SjÃ¶lander, CEO of Nordic Paper; and Niclas Eriksson, CFO of Nordic Paper. And after their presentation, we will open up for Q&A. Anita, please go ahead.



Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB - CEO



Thank you, Henrik. And I would also like to say welcome to you that are listening in today to our live broadcast but also to those of you that later take the opportunity to listen in to the recording that is available on our website.



We are noticing a growing interest in Nordic Paper, and we see the number of shareholders are increasing -- very happy about that.



My name is Anita SjÃ¶lander. I have now started to count on my fourth year as the CEO of this company. And I had the privilege to participate also in the IPO 2020. A bit -- with the company