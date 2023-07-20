Q2 2023 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Henrik EssÃ©n - Nordic Paper Holding AB(publ)-Head - Sustainability & Communication



Thank you very much. My name is Henrik EssÃ©n, I'm Head of Investor Relations in Nordic Paper.



Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB(publ)-CEO



My name is Anita SjÃ¶lander, I'm CEO in Nordic Paper.



Niclas Eriksson - Nordic Paper Holding AB(publ)-CFO



My name is Niclas Eriksson, CFO of Nordic paper. And today I have a cold and to save you listeners from sudden cough attacks, the financial analysis will be presented by my colleague, Henrik EssÃ©n, and I will say in the background if there are questions.



Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Yeah. Thank you, Niclas, for participating, even though you're not feeling so well. I've had the privilege to be CEO in Nordic Paper now since