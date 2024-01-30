Q4 2023 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik EssÃ©n - Nordic Paper Holding AB - Director, Sustainability & Communication



Thank you very much, and warm welcome to this presentation of the 2023 year-end report for Nordic Paper. My name is Henrik EssÃ©n; I'm Head of Investor Relations at the company. And I'm joined today by the Nordic Paper CEO, Anita SjÃ¶lander, and CFO, Niclas Eriksson. Please go ahead, Anita.



Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB - CEO



Thank you, Henrik. I'm very happy to be here today to present the quarter-four and the full-year result of Nordic Paper. We have been almost one year now into more challenging market environments. And there's been more challenges with the softer demand, of course; increased competition; and also a strong push for lower prices in the market. But in these tougher conditions, I'm proud that we continue to deliver good results. We do that in quarter four like we have done the previous quarters in 2023.



I've been almost 30 years now in this business, pulp and paper industry, and of course, I've seen many