Half Year 2022 Nexity SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

VÃ©ronique BÃ©dague-Hamilius - Nexity SA - CEO & Executive Director



Good evening. Thank you for being with us. Around the table, we find the same people that were here last time, Jean-Claude Bassien, Deputy CEO; Helen Romano, Vice President of Nexity Residential Real Estate division; Nadia Ben Salem, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance. And of course, we have the entire communications team here with us as well.



Allow me to introduce this webcast. We don't always do that. But I think it's a good idea. This time, we need to talk about the macroeconomic context. I want to define that macroeconomic context in the following 2 ways: we're going to say a few words about the economy at the end of the day. Today's economy, today's world is different than what they were last time we spoke.



And of course, as you will know, there is so much uncertainty these days. So I think that in economic terms, in recent years, this hasn't happened very often. I think that the level of uncertainty has reached its peak. So if we look at GDP and inflation, here,