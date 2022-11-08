Q3 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group AS Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Michael Larsen - NTG Nordic Transport Group AS - Group CEO



Welcome to our Q3 2022 conference call, and thank you for dialing in. If we move to Page 2, we kindly ask you to read the important notice provided on this slide, and then let's move on to Page number three. Here, you see the presenting team of today. My name is Michael Larsen, I'm the Group CEO of NTG Nordic Transport Group. And together with me today, I have Christian Jakobsen, our Group CFO.



Let's move on to page number four. Here you see the agenda for this conference call, which includes the highlights for the third quarter of 2022, a review of the financial performance of the group and the two divisions, a presentation of the other key figures, and finally the outlook for 2022. By the end of the presentation, the line will be open to questions from the audience.



If we move on to page number five. These are the main highlights for Q3. In the third quarter of the year, we experienced a change in the market dynamics as living with macroeconomic outlook, rising inflation, and declining supply chain congestions led to a change