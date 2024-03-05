Mar 05, 2024 / 10:50PM GMT

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Welcome, everybody. While everybody gets settled, we'll get started. Efficient with the disclosures. We're going to read Morgan Stanley's first for Morgan Stanley's research disclosure -- please see the website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representatives. And I'm going to read NetApp's safe harbor disclosure. Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements regarding NetApp's future performance, which are subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from statements made today for a variety of reasons described in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at NetApp. We disclaim any obligation to update information in any forward-looking statements for any reason. All right. I pass the reading test right.



All right. Well, Mike, we are delighted to have NetApp here with us today. we have Mike Berry, CFO of NetApp here with us. I'm Meta Marshall, I cover the storage space here at Morgan Stanley for those