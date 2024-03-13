The Kraft Heinz Co's Dividend Analysis

Understanding The Kraft Heinz Co's Upcoming Dividend Payout

The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.4 per share, payable on 2024-03-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into The Kraft Heinz Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does The Kraft Heinz Co Do?

In July 2015, Kraft merged with Heinz to create the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America behind PepsiCo and Nestle and the fifth-largest player in the world. Beyond its namesake brands, the combined firm's portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, and Philadelphia. While the retail channel drives around 85% of its total sales, the firm operates a growing presence in the foodservice arena. Outside North America, The Kraft Heinz Co's global reach counts a distribution network in Europe and emerging markets that drives 20%-25% of its consolidated sales base, as its products are sold in more than 190 countries and territories.

A Glimpse at The Kraft Heinz Co's Dividend History

The Kraft Heinz Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2015, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down The Kraft Heinz Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, The Kraft Heinz Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.58% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.58%, suggesting an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -6.20% per year. Based on The Kraft Heinz Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of The Kraft Heinz Co stock as of today is approximately 3.33%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, The Kraft Heinz Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks The Kraft Heinz Co's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. The Kraft Heinz Co's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and The Kraft Heinz Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. The Kraft Heinz Co's revenue has increased by approximately 0.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 71.19% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, The Kraft Heinz Co's earnings have increased by approximately 1.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 56.95% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -2.50%, which underperforms approximately 68.65% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering The Kraft Heinz Co's consistent dividend payments, its current yield, and growth rates, investors should weigh the sustainability of these dividends against the payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics. While the company demonstrates a strong profitability rank, its revenue and earnings growth rates suggest there may be challenges ahead. The Kraft Heinz Co's dividend appears sustainable in the short term, but investors should keep an eye on the company's ability to grow revenue and earnings to support long-term dividend health. For those seeking additional investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.